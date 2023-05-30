Sound of Music auditions: Is your child SA's next musical theatre star?
Cape Town Opera is looking for children aged between 9 - 14 years to join the cast of 'The Sound of Music' which returns to South Africa later this year.
- The Sound of Music is one of the world's best-loved musicals and it returns to South Africa in December
- Performances begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023
- Auditions for the Von Trapp children are taking place in Cape Town on the 25/26th June
Is your son or daughter South Africa's next musical theatre star?
If so, the Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien Productions are inviting them to audition for a role in its forthcoming production of The Sound of Music.
The production is based on Rodgers & Hammerstein‘s classic musical, and the search is on to find the talented youngsters who will take on the role of the young Von Trapps.
The Sound of Music made its debut on Broadway in 1959 to record-breaking advance ticket sales, and went on to win eight Tony Awards.
It was then adapted for the big screen where it picked up five Oscars and starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
The story is based on the memoir of real-life nun Maria von Trapp, and follows a young nun who takes on a job as governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp.
Auditions for the show's revival in South Africa are being held on 25/26 June for children aged 9-14.
Performances begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023 and then the show will travel to Johannesburg's Teatro at Montecasino on 27 January 2024.
For the audition brief email: info@musicaltheatreworkshop.co.za
