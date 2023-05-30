[PICS] The 'most dramatic' killer whale vs dolphin encounter at False Bay
Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending topics on social media which includes a pack of killer whales returning to False Bay after an eight-year hiatus for their 'most dramatic' feed.
Skip to 04:30 to listen to this one.
Friedman reports that this was a 'special sighting' because killer whales visited False Bay in 2009, came back in 2015 and returned after an eight-year hiatus on Sunday (28 May) for a meal - a pod of dolphins.
Friedman says there's an 'amazing set of photographs' taken by the Simon's Town Boat Company's crew who sited the killer whales hunting feast in False Bay.
The online trend spotter was particularly intrigued by reports which say that the waters were unexpectedly calm as the predators preyed on their feast for the "most dramatic" capture ever seen.
See pictures captured by Alex Vogel and a little write-up leading up to the killer whales' "most dramatic" capture from the Simon's Town Boat Company's Facebook page below.
What a moment capturing the cycle of life and nature at its finest.
Scroll up to listen to the full trend report.
Source : Alex Vogel, Simon's Town Boat Company
