



CAPE TOWN - The latest quarterly crimes statistics released by the police in Parliament show a few positive changes, but murder is still on the increase.

The murder rate increased by 206 cases and stands at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.

Attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs

The numbers do indicate a slight decrease in sexual assault with reported rape cases down by 2.8% or 306 fewer cases.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and police management gave the portfolio committee a pre-release briefing on the latest statistics from the 1 January to 31 March this year.

Police also reported that total contact crime in South Africa increased by 6,299 cases under the same period.

This article first appeared on EWN : 206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023