Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores





Lexus - the luxury sub-brand of Toyota - is getting ready to unveil their first purpose-built electric SUV, the highly anticipated RZ. As the first Lexus/Toyota built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the RZ makes it clear that electric cars are no longer the future, but the present.

The Japanese automaker has confirmed that the RZ will debut here in the first quarter of 2024, though details on the available model ranges will only be confirmed closer to the finalised launch date.

Based on previously revealed information on the RZ, prospective owners can expect the car to be powered by a cutting-edge 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery, that unleashes a remarkable 230kW of power and 435Nm of instant torque to all four wheels, while offering an impressive driving range of over 400km.

With instant torque and all-wheel traction, the RZ accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 5.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 160km/h. Stay tuned for precise local figures, which will be revealed closer to the launch period.

According to Lexus South Africa, "The new RZ maintains all the distinctive Lexus characteristics that our customers have come to love, now combined with zero exhaust emissions."

From the exterior view, the RZ refines up previous Lexus design elements, rather than redefining the Lexus aesthetic. So the trademark Lexus spindle grille remains at center stage, though now it's a little more pronounced. It's a subtle change, that change enough to make you squint and wonder what's different but still maintains the car's legacy looks.

Lexus has promised more details as we get closer to launch.