Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores

Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court All the news you need to know. 30 May 2023 2:09 PM
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis. 30 May 2023 1:02 PM
Hard on the eye and the sea: Cape Town’s coastal waters struck by pollution A view of Cape Town’s coastal waters from above exposes the plastic and sewage pollution in the ocean. 30 May 2023 11:39 AM
By the end of 2023, some Western Cape towns won't have loadshedding - Alan Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde chats about the state of the Province. 30 May 2023 9:12 AM
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in excha... 29 May 2023 8:08 AM
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula att... 29 May 2023 7:08 AM
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous po... 30 May 2023 10:25 AM
Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist Last week the rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the US dollar, spelling trouble for the price of importing goods into So... 30 May 2023 7:55 AM
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 29 May 2023 8:28 PM
Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight? Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style. 30 May 2023 2:44 PM
[WATCH] 'This is exceptionally good pizza,' Clarence Ford taste-tests NY Slice From size to taste - NY Slice is a leading eatery in Cape Town because it's just 'lekker'. Here's more on Ford's verdict. 30 May 2023 2:37 PM
Should you feed your dogs more during winter? You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s). 30 May 2023 11:53 AM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
Kolbe to the Stormers? Dobson says 'no' Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe will leave French side Toulon at the end of the 2022/23 season after helping them to their first EP... 29 May 2023 6:39 PM
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history! This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold. 29 May 2023 10:14 AM
Sound of Music auditions: Is your child SA's next musical theatre star? Performances of the Julie Andrews classic begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023. 30 May 2023 11:12 AM
[WATCH] 'I feel at home,' UB40 icon, Ali Campbell on tonight's show in Cape Town Get ready for tonight's UB40 performance with the legendary Ali Campbell - and yes, he says, you can expect the hits later! 30 May 2023 10:19 AM
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)! From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'! 30 May 2023 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies' Footage of the effect of a drug called ‘tranq’ has gained millions of views on tiktok in the last few days. 30 May 2023 1:15 PM
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils. 30 May 2023 10:35 AM
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit. 30 May 2023 8:26 AM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
60 years of African unity: what’s failed and what’s succeeded UWC Political Scientist Keith Gottschalk weighs in on Africa Day marking 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity. 25 May 2023 12:06 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
Lexus confirms new all-electric SUV for SA shores

30 May 2023 11:20 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Lexus
#cars
Electric Vehicles (EV)

The first Lexus built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform is coming in 2024.

Lexus - the luxury sub-brand of Toyota - is getting ready to unveil their first purpose-built electric SUV, the highly anticipated RZ. As the first Lexus/Toyota built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the RZ makes it clear that electric cars are no longer the future, but the present.

The Japanese automaker has confirmed that the RZ will debut here in the first quarter of 2024, though details on the available model ranges will only be confirmed closer to the finalised launch date.

lexus-rze-1-jpeg

Based on previously revealed information on the RZ, prospective owners can expect the car to be powered by a cutting-edge 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery, that unleashes a remarkable 230kW of power and 435Nm of instant torque to all four wheels, while offering an impressive driving range of over 400km.

With instant torque and all-wheel traction, the RZ accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 5.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 160km/h. Stay tuned for precise local figures, which will be revealed closer to the launch period.

According to Lexus South Africa, "The new RZ maintains all the distinctive Lexus characteristics that our customers have come to love, now combined with zero exhaust emissions."

lexus-rze-3jpeg

From the exterior view, the RZ refines up previous Lexus design elements, rather than redefining the Lexus aesthetic. So the trademark Lexus spindle grille remains at center stage, though now it's a little more pronounced. It's a subtle change, that change enough to make you squint and wonder what's different but still maintains the car's legacy looks.

Lexus has promised more details as we get closer to launch.




More from Lifestyle

Picture: pixabay.com

Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight?

30 May 2023 2:44 PM

Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[WATCH] 'This is exceptionally good pizza,' Clarence Ford taste-tests NY Slice

30 May 2023 2:37 PM

From size to taste - NY Slice is a leading eatery in Cape Town because it's just 'lekker'. Here's more on Ford's verdict.

Image source: 123RF

Should you feed your dogs more during winter?

30 May 2023 11:53 AM

You might feel like you snack or eat more during winter and the same can be said for your dog(s).

© belchonock/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Are you involved with a narcissist? Here's how to tell...

29 May 2023 4:17 PM

A Clinical Psychologist breaks down what to look out for if you or someone you know is displaying narcissistic characteristics.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Study reveals links between dementia and a little-understood sleep disorder

29 May 2023 12:49 PM

According to the study, REM sleep behavior disorder may be the first symptom of Parkinson’s disease or dementia with Lewy bodies.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Frankie Fouganthin

[PICS] Princess Charlene shows new hair and an unhappy face at Monaco Grand Prix

29 May 2023 12:27 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about the trending online topics of the day, including Princess Charlene's darker hair.

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

[WATCH] CRAZY!! Passenger opens flight's window in midair in South Korea

29 May 2023 12:17 PM

Twelve people are hospitalised after the pilot forced the plane to land while its window was open.

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com

Being queer in Africa: The state of LGBTIQ+ rights across the continent

29 May 2023 12:13 PM

In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.

Photo: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent (screenshot)

SA's Musa Motha wows Britain's Got Talent with historic tear-jerking performance

29 May 2023 12:03 PM

The professional dancer stunned Britain’s Got Talent with his heart-warming story and dance moves.

@ mangostar/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why swearing in your second language is easier and more impactful

29 May 2023 11:37 AM

Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen from the North-West University chats about an ongoing international study about language and swearing.

