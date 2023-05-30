So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding





Clement Manyatela is joined by Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa giving an update on some of the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It's probably one of the more unenviable roles in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet but nonetheless, it's one Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is tasked with.

Ramokgopa was appointed back in March to take on the load shedding crisis that has plunged the country into darkness for up to 12 hours a day.

On Friday, two months after the appointment, the President finally set out the scope of the minister's role, transferring some ministerial powers from Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to Ramokgopa.

"The minister will work full time with the Eskom board and management to end load shedding and ensure that the Energy Action Plan announced by the president is implemented without delay," the Presidency said.

Speaking to the Minister live from Eskom HQ, Megawatt Park in Sandton on Tuesday, Clement Manyatela asked Ramokgopa what his plan is to end the energy crisis:

You need to ensure that there is new generation capacity. That's how you're going to end load shedding. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

It's about the efficiency of these installed units and just getting additional generation to supplement what you already have to ensure energy sovereignty going into the future. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

The Minister explained some of the ways he and the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM) will seek to deal with the crisis with the powers given to them by the President.

One is to ask Cabinet to truncate Eskom's procurement process for replacement parts.

We are going to say, eliminate the middleman and allow Eskom to go and procure directly from original equipment manufacturers. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

[We need] to be able to ensure that Eskom is able to accelerate the procurement of replacement parts. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

Additionally, Ramokgopa says it will be up to him to ask National Treasury for more money to ensure the ramping up of open-cycle gas turbines.

"Essentially burning diesel to ensure we protect the South African economy".

But such a plan has significant financial implications:

Eskom has got about R30 billion to procure diesel in this financial year, but at the rate at which we are burning this diesel we are going to exceed even this R30 billion. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

So it's this Minister who will then go to engage with National Treasury to say, look, we think there has to be additional resources given to Eskom. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity

PRESIDENT SETS OUT ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF MINISTER OF ELECTRICITY pic.twitter.com/c9c328A4dO ' Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) May 26, 2023

