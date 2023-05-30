Hard on the eye and the sea: Cape Town’s coastal waters struck by pollution
John Maytham speaks with Jean Tresfon, Marine conservation photographer.
Tresfon recently took a flight over the coast of Cape Town.
While he saw the immense natural beauty and wonders of marine life, he was also struck by the levels of pollution hitting the water.
This is both in the form of plastic pollution which he saw to the south of Robben Island, and sewage from the outfall at Green Point.
With regards to the plastic pollution, he notes that there is some incredible work being done to limit the flow of plastic into the ocean, but plenty is still getting through.
That [plastic] which makes it into the sea obviously tends to accumulate where the currents meet.Jean Tresfon, Marine Conservation Photographer
We get these massive patches of plastic on the surface which is clearly visible from the sky and incredibly hard to clean up once it’s in the sea.Jean Tresfon, Marine Conservation Photographer
This plastic poses a serious risk to marine life as they can end up eating it thinking it is food, which can have deadly consequences.
With regards to the sewage plume, he says that this is something he has been keeping track of and photographing for years.
Some days they are worse, some days they are not, but I just keep an eye on it and try keep a photographic record of what is happening.Jean Tresfon, Marine Conservation Photographer
There is no easy answer, the outfalls have been used for over a hundred years.Jean Tresfon, Marine Conservation Photographer
Most other coastal cities that discharge sewerage into the sea treat it to at least a secondary level first… what we do, discharging untreated sewerage into a bay which is a retention zone close to shore, is not the same thing at all.Jean Tresfon, Marine Conservation Photographer
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marcobonfanti/marcobonfanti1801/marcobonfanti180100029/93088364-marine-pollution-plastic-waste-on-the-beach-.jpg
