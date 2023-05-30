[WATCH] 'This is exceptionally good pizza,' Clarence Ford taste-tests NY Slice





It's Tuesday, so you know it's time for taste-test Tuesday with Clarence Ford at Cape Talk!

This week, Ford speaks to Mark Francis Owner and founder of NY Slice - one of Cape Town's leading pizza spots.

Watch Ford's taste-test below.

So, what's the verdict?

After a mouth-watering taste-test, Ford says...

This is exceptionally good and extremely good. A slice is a meal itself. Clarence Ford

You know Ford is telling the truth because he 'isn't partial to pizza.'

The secret to NY Slice's 'exceptionally good' pizza is that it's 'massive with a base of 50 centimeters, made with high-quality tasty dough' while keeping toppings simple as Francis says.

NY Slice also goes a step ahead and imports Italian flour for their pizza dough to bring you authentic New York-style pizza.

It's the Rolls-Royce of flour. We also use real Italian tomatoes and high-quality mozzarella cheese. Mark Francis Owner and founder of NY Slice

A slice goes for R29.99 and Francis suggests you try their best-seller - pepperoni.

Need a mouth-watering look at this 'exceptionally good' pizza, here you go.

Keen to try?

From Stellenbosch to Sea Point, find a NY Slice spot near you, over here.

You can also order online with Mr. Delivery or Uber Eats.

You can also franchise a NY Slice spot of your own which you can also apply for on the website - there's lots of dough in pizza, says Francis.

And yes, a 24/7 curb-side pizza pick-up is in the works for the brand's future - what a treat!

Scroll up to watch the full taste-test review.

Or catch up with more taste-tests every Tuesday on Views and News with Clarence Ford at 11.45am.