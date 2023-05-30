[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
An account on tiktok called Urbanvisuals2.0 has posted a series of videos depicting the devastating impact of this drug.
The footage was shot in Kensington in Philadelphia and shows users of the drag in an almost zombie-like state.
The drug’s medical name is Xylazine, which has been approved for veterinary use as a tranquiliser for large animals like horses and cattle.
The ‘tranq’ apparently enhances the effects of other drugs such as heroine and fentanyl.
This is actually a medically approved drug, so someone is selling this on the black market.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Many of the people are standing or bent over in extremely awkward and unnatural looking positions.
According to Friedman, this drug can also cause open wounds to turn into ulcers and become necrotic.
These people actually look like zombies.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
@urbanvisuals2.0 #kensingtonphilly #philadelphia #philadelphia #kensington #kensingtonphiladelphia ♬ original sound - Urban Visuals 2.0
I have never seen anything like this… There is something terrifying about this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@urbanvisuals2.0
More from World
[WATCH] China spies on kids with AI to track if they're concentrating at school
Adam Gilchrist chats about the day's trending topics, including Chinese schools using AI to spy on pupils.Read More
South Africa grants immunity to Russian BRICS delegates
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation have granted immunity to Russian delegates for the BRICS summit.Read More
[LISTEN] NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?
The Big Debate kicks off with the Russia-Ukraine war, featuring Dr Greg Mills and Dr Oscar van Heerden.Read More
USA renewing attention on Africa & some African states are courting Americans
Africa is getting renewed attention from Washington — and some African states are courting African Americans.Read More
Government official in India drains reservoir to fetch dropped phone
A government official in India drained a dam after dropping his cellphone in the water... while taking a selfie.Read More
Police investigating former Pink Floyd bassist for dressing as a Nazi at concert
The former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters is being investigated for wearing a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Germany.Read More
Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.Read More
Police in Germany raided homes thought to belong to 'climate extremists'
German police have raided properties of climate activists in a crackdown on extremist climate protesters.Read More
Scientists discover reason this Scottish woman never feels ANY physical pain
A woman has lived her life without pain, and this could lead to incredible medical developments.Read More