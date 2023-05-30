[WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

An account on tiktok called Urbanvisuals2.0 has posted a series of videos depicting the devastating impact of this drug.

The footage was shot in Kensington in Philadelphia and shows users of the drag in an almost zombie-like state.

The drug’s medical name is Xylazine, which has been approved for veterinary use as a tranquiliser for large animals like horses and cattle.

The ‘tranq’ apparently enhances the effects of other drugs such as heroine and fentanyl.

This is actually a medically approved drug, so someone is selling this on the black market. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Many of the people are standing or bent over in extremely awkward and unnatural looking positions.

According to Friedman, this drug can also cause open wounds to turn into ulcers and become necrotic.

These people actually look like zombies. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I have never seen anything like this… There is something terrifying about this. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.