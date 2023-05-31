Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
How disappointment can actually build your child's self esteem

31 May 2023 7:43 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
School children
self esteem
family matters
disappointments

Having strong self-esteem is incredibly important for children, and not building this can affect them into adulthood.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and Parent, Community, Empowerment and Support Manager at the Parent Centre.

When a child experiences a disappointment or a blow to their self-esteem, it can be challenging for them to deal with and they may feel depressed, insecure or feel like they are not good enough.

Having robust self-esteem is important for any child, so how do you build this in a healthy way?

According to Hoffenberg, as difficult as it might be to deal with, your child does need to experience disappointment in order to grow.

In a certain respect, children need adversity, we need scars, to gain the wisdom that enables us to navigate life.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Social Worker/Parent, Community, Empowerment and Support Manager - Parent Centre

He says that how they deal with that disappointment will help them develop a stronger sense of self and learn some important lessons that can help them in the future.

Self-esteem is very much about allowing room for your children to make mistakes but focusing on the meaning of those mistakes… and making sure your children are setting reasonable goals.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Social Worker/Parent, Community, Empowerment and Support Manager - Parent Centre
Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com
Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

Your child will also learn by seeing you expressing emotions, and not hiding how you feel from them will actually help them understand the world better.

If you are hiding things from your children, often they know that something is being hidden and unknown hidden things are really scary.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Social Worker/Parent, Community, Empowerment and Support Manager - Parent Centre

Parents shape the reality that a child first lives in.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, Social Worker/Parent, Community, Empowerment and Support Manager - Parent Centre

Listen to the interview for more.




