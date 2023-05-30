Does drinking alcohol make you gain weight?





Africa Melane is joined by Coach and Digital Creator, Nik Hox to talk about alcohol and weight gain.

© Janon Kasemvarnakon / 123rf

Consuming excess alcohol can hamper your efforts to lose weight says lifestyle coach Nik Hok, however he adds that in moderation the odd glass won't prevent you from achieving your desired weight loss goals.

Booze often gets a bad rap when it comes to conversations about weight loss, but Hox says the best way to rid yourself of those extra kilos or the dreaded 'beer belly' is to ensure your calories consumed are less than your calories burned.

Hox says when it comes to losing weight, there's only one thing that determines whether you gain, maintain or lose weight:

It's the total amount of calories you consume in day. Nik Hox, Lifestyle coach and digital creator

If you eat more than your body needs, it will store all excess consumed calories which means you'll gain weight. Nik Hox, Lifestyle coach and digital creator

When you drink alcohol, the first thing your body does is to burn the alcohol and stops processing all other micro nutrients. Nik Hox, Lifestyle coach and digital creator

