Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45
JOHANNESBURG - Renowned journalist, author and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser, has passed away.
McKaiser was 45-years-old.
Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that he passed away on Tuesday afternoon at his home.
Before securing the daytime slot on 702, McKaiser presented Talk at Nine on the station.
This article first appeared on EWN : Former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser passes away at 45
Source : @Eusebius/Twitter
More from Local
Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.Read More
New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran
An article published by News24 on Tuesday has given fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma's tax records can be released says court
All the news you need to know.Read More
So, what's the plan Minister? Kgosientsho Ramokgopa grilled over loadshedding
The Minister of Electricity speaks to how NECOM plans to deal with the country’s crippling electricity crisis.Read More
Hard on the eye and the sea: Cape Town’s coastal waters struck by pollution
A view of Cape Town’s coastal waters from above exposes the plastic and sewage pollution in the ocean.Read More
CapeTalk apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story
We erroneously used a picture of a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd in an article on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.Read More
206 more South Africans murdered in first quarter of 2023
The South African Police Service released the latest quarterly crimes statistics and indicated that attempted murder also showed an increase compared to the previous quarter.Read More
'Things are not looking good for me at all' - Zoleka Mandela
Mandela has been documenting her treatment journey on social media, often signing off her posts with #TerminallyFree.Read More
[PICS] The 'most dramatic' killer whale vs dolphin encounter at False Bay
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trends like a pack of killer whales returning to False Bay after an 8-year hiatus to feed.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More