Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management.
Understanding the 'basics' of investing, and adhering to the most important investment tips will go a long way in securing your future wealth.
Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management shared the following tips on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.
-
The importance of diversification, including diversifying your investments in terms of having exposure to both local and offshore markets. This is topical at the moment due to the Rand weakening so much recently.
-
The impact of behaviour bias in investment decision-making, where people want to invest in what has recently done well.
-
Always maintain a long-term perspective and have the utmost patience.
-
Have reasonable expectations and be alert to unrealistic promises and projections.
In principle you want to hedge. You want to protect yourself before calamity strikes. Before the risk you think might appear, actually appears.Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management
There are always risks out there that one can seek protection from. The important thing is to seek the protection before the calamity strikes, and not in the crisis.Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management
If you look for protection in the crisis, that protection will be quite expensive.Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management
The future is inherently uncertain...so if we come from that perspective, then the only way to protect yourself against things happening that you did not expect, is to have a diversified portfolio.Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management
Listen to the audio for more.
