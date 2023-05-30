New findings into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran





Amy MacIver spoke to News24 investigative journalist, Jeff Wicks.

Premier David Makhura joined civil society organisations for a candlelight ceremony on 26 August 2021 in memory of slain Gauteng health senior official & corruption fighter, Babita Deokaran. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.

Any balances against graft or fraud were very successfully circumvented. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Deokaran sounded the alarm on the fraudulent dealings at Tembisa Hospital.

She was unfortunately shot and killed outside her home in August 2021 after she had raised concerns about corruption.

Wicks says Deokaran was looking into more than 1000 transactions, with the common thread being that nearly all of these purchase orders were overpriced, with some by significant margins.

There are instances where surgical drapes were purchased by Tembisa Hospital at a rate 2000% higher than they'd be able to get in the private sector. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Wicks recent News 24 article, is based on new documents obtained via the disciplinary proceedings against two Department of Health officials.

He explains that these documents give fresh insight into exactly how and to what extent the procurement system at Tembisa Hospital was bypassed.

We have been able to link these individual payments to syndicates that were operating in the hospital. All of this contributes to the R1-billion that was extracted from that facility. Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Wicks adds that there is still more to come to this story.

