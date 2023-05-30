Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
JOHANNESBURG - The journalism fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser, who has been remembered for his fierce and determined journalistic style.
The renowned columnist, author and political analyst passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 45.
During his tenure at 702, McKaiser was critical of the government and its policies and never backed away from a thought-provoking debate, even with listeners.
His illustrious career saw him occupy a number of top posts in South African media, including the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, and Business Day.
McKaiser was never far from controversy but neither did he fear it.
Some of his friends and colleagues remembered McKaiser as an intrepid journalist.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan said McKaiser was an upright professional who was able to debate robustly and who cared deeply for other people.
READ: Former 702 presenter Eusebius Mckaiser passes away at 45
"We used to have these long debates about everything from big legal cases to everything that we were experiencing in our personal lives. He was a very good friend to me and not just brilliant at what he did but he would often give me some of the best advice."
702 also paid tribute to McKaiser, saying that his passing was a huge loss to the country.
"The passing of Eusebius McKaiser is a loss not only to the media industry but also to the intellectual and public discourse in South Africa. His contributions will be remembered, and he will be missed," said Mzo Jojwana, the station manager at 702.
Some 702 listeners also highlighted their fondest memories of McKaiser during his illustrious career with the station.
"We are all going to miss Eusebius a lot, we really all enjoyed so much listening to him and to just losing him at such a young age is terrible. We loved listening to his programmes," a listener said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius McKaiser
