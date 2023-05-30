Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level

30 May 2023 8:11 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Nedbank Cup Final
sekhukhune united
#MSW

Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter says he is looking ahead to next season where his team will be competing in 5 different competitions.

Truter took over the role at Sekhukhune in December last year and has worked wonders at the club since. Babina Noko were 15th in the league when he took over with the former Amazulu and Swallows coach taking the side to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.

Speaking to presenter, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Truter said that he can’t take all the credit for the turnaround in performances.

All coaches want to build something in terms of philosophy culture and playing style. You do tend to over think things on short term contracts because then it’s all about results and we know in South Africa that if you lose 2 games in a row your 3rd is probably your last.

Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United Coach

The owners at Sekhukhune do have a long term plan of when they want to be competing in Africa and chasing the league. It’s been tough but it will be unfair for me take all the credit. I found a young technical team when I got there but they are all very professional and everyone played their part.

Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United Coach
truter-1jpg

By virtue of making the Nedbank Cup Final, Sekhukhune qualified for the CAF Confed Cup and will be taking on the rest of Africa next season as well. They will be hoping to avoid the same fate as Marumo Gallants though, who made it to the semifinals of the competition but were relegated from the top flight.

It speaks to our squad and there are 5 trophies that we are playing for next season. The squad needs to be addressed first and the depth and the quality needs to be a priority. It’s about analyzing and picking your battles.

Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United Coach

Playing in Africa has its challenges and I would like to add depth and quality. There are also continental tournaments that you have to deal with. We have already started looking at next season in terms of prep and the kinds of players that we want.

Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United Coach
truter-2jpg

Truter also revealed that he has ambitions to follow in the footsteps of coach Pitso Mosimane and ply his trade outside the borders of South Africa.

Every coach wants to coach at the highest level. I would like to follow in the footsteps of Pitso and fly the flag in other countries. What Pitso has done outside the borders is fantastic and you would want to go play to places like Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania and Morocco. The local coaches don’t get that many opportunities and we don’t get enough recognition.

Brandon Truter, Sekhukhune United Coach
truter-3jpg

Watch below for the full interview with Brandon Truter:


This article first appeared on 947 : Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level




