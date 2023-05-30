Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo.

We've heard about inflation, but what on earth is deflation?

Firstly, inflation measures how much more expensive a set of goods and services has become over a certain period, usually a year. Deflation would be in opposite, but with much more disastrous effects.

Deflation is described as a reduction of the general level of prices in an economy. It sets in with a slowdown in consumer spend, followed by mass job cuts and retrenchments, resulting in high unemployment and less spending.

Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo says deflation would be seen as much worse than inflation.

It's not the fear of prices coming down, it's the secondary effects of that. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

So what happens is, the economy contracts, these companies who manufactures these goods may go out of business, they lay-off people which then brings the demand down even further, and so it goes on. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

Economists and policy-makers around the world are very fearful of persistent deflation. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

