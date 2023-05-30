Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo.
We've heard about inflation, but what on earth is deflation?
Firstly, inflation measures how much more expensive a set of goods and services has become over a certain period, usually a year. Deflation would be in opposite, but with much more disastrous effects.
ALSO READ: Loadshedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist
Deflation is described as a reduction of the general level of prices in an economy. It sets in with a slowdown in consumer spend, followed by mass job cuts and retrenchments, resulting in high unemployment and less spending.
Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo says deflation would be seen as much worse than inflation.
It's not the fear of prices coming down, it's the secondary effects of that.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
So what happens is, the economy contracts, these companies who manufactures these goods may go out of business, they lay-off people which then brings the demand down even further, and so it goes on.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
Economists and policy-makers around the world are very fearful of persistent deflation.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios
Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals.Read More
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?
New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products.Read More
500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits
Tiger Brands produces several iconic South African food brands such as Beacon, All Gold, Tastic and Crosse & Blackwell.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More
Rand breaching the R20 mark to dollar ‘inevitable’, warns economist
Last week the rand reached a record low of R19.80 against the US dollar, spelling trouble for the price of importing goods into South Africa.Read More
From poverty to mining tycoon: How Mike Teke beat the odds to achieve success
Seriti Mines CEO, Mike Teke opens up about his upbringing, money habits and secrets in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
MannaBrew: Locally produced 'coffee' made from a superfood known as Mesquite
The seedpods of the Mesquite tree are slow roasted to enhance the rich, smooth, caramel, nutty flavors that can be enjoyed like any other coffee.Read More
Former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko plans bid for share in the telecoms company
Reports suggest that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is backing Maseko’s bid for a large stake in Telkom.Read More
How the SA Reserve Bank is trying to prevent a total collapse of the economy
The repo rate is at 8.25%, after the Reserve bank hiked interest rates by a further 50 basis points in May.Read More