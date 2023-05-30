Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?





Bruce whitfield speaks to Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen.

What's the difference between fluorescent bulbs and incandescent bulbs?

Fluorescent bulbs generate light by sending an electrical discharge through an ionized gas, while incandescent bulbs emit light by heating the filament present in the bulb.

The introduction of the more energy efficient fluorescent bulb in the last 30 years was meant to replace the old-fashioned incandescent bulb, but now it too is coming to an end.

Fluorescent bulbs generally cost more and there are environmental concerns over the bulbs that contain mercury.

In the last decade, there's been a switched towards the use of LED lights instead, which consumed much less energy than any other form of lighting.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel gave a final notice for new compulsory specifications that will ban the sale of both fluorescent and incandescent light bulbs for general household use.

The New regulations are effectively looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging products.

An incandescent lightbulb, the old-fashioned one with the glowing wire in it, consumes 10 times more energy than an LED bulb. Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen

The efficiency is obvious. The benefits are obvious . I think it's a lack of education and perhaps understanding that people haven't switched by themselves, therefore I think it's appropriate that the regulations step in. Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen

Fluorescent bulbs were the original energy-saving bulbs, and they're by no means energy saving bulbs at all. Grant Pattison, managing director for Africa at Heliogen

