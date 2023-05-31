PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 May 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 30 May 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 07, 38, 48, 50 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 04, 05, 27, 34, 42 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 30/05/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 30, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 07, 38, 48, 50#PowerBall: 16#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 05, 27, 34, 42#PowerBall: 04 pic.twitter.com/T3UnU5jHvm
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 30 May 2023
