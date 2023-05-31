Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele and police management will return to Parliament on Wednesday to be answerable to the latest crime statistics that contain an uptick in murder cases.
Cele released the latest quarterly statistics on Tuesday covering the period from 1 January to 31 March of 2023.
The numbers show that total contact crime in South Africa increased by 6,299 cases.
They also indicate that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.
While members of Parliament noted improvement in some categories like sexual assault, they raised concerns about crimes against children.
Despite the number of child murders dropping slightly compared with the same period last year, African
Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe raised concerns about the trend.
"Why are children targeted and not protected?" Meshoe asked.
He also wondered whether the murder of children had anything to do with the increase in muti killings.
Cele said children were mainly murdered by people they know.
"Sadly, most of these children will die in a domestic setup. You will remember that Mpumalanga mom who killed all her kids, poisoned them," he said.
Cele also told a media briefing that police would be investing R65 million to deal especially with violent crime.
This article first appeared on EWN : Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More
Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape
SAPS released the fourth quarter crime stats for 2022/2023. Here are the top 4 hotspots in the Western Cape.Read More
DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'
The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa.Read More
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage
Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.Read More
'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'
Western Cape Chief Director for Transport Regulation speaks on scholar transport regulations after fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.Read More
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor
The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.Read More