Crime stats: Cele to account to Parliament amid rise in crimes against children





CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele and police management will return to Parliament on Wednesday to be answerable to the latest crime statistics that contain an uptick in murder cases.

Cele released the latest quarterly statistics on Tuesday covering the period from 1 January to 31 March of 2023.

The numbers show that total contact crime in South Africa increased by 6,299 cases.

They also indicate that murder increased by 206 cases, standing at 6,289 cases in the reporting period.

While members of Parliament noted improvement in some categories like sexual assault, they raised concerns about crimes against children.

Despite the number of child murders dropping slightly compared with the same period last year, African

Christian Democratic Party leader Kenneth Meshoe raised concerns about the trend.

"Why are children targeted and not protected?" Meshoe asked.

He also wondered whether the murder of children had anything to do with the increase in muti killings.

Cele said children were mainly murdered by people they know.

"Sadly, most of these children will die in a domestic setup. You will remember that Mpumalanga mom who killed all her kids, poisoned them," he said.

Cele also told a media briefing that police would be investing R65 million to deal especially with violent crime.

