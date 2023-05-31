



Today is World No-Tobacco Day, a day observed annually around the world.

The day was instituted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to highlight tobacco use's environmental and personal dangers, including the 17 types of cancers it causes.

Every year, the day follows a theme - this year's theme is, 'We need food, not tobacco'.

So, there is a solid focus on creating awareness around the negative consequences of tobacco farming.

Government and policymakers are encouraged to look at the advantages of farming tobacco substitutions such as nutritious and sustainable crops while supporting farmers to make this switch.

What is South Africa doing to help champion World No-Tobacco Day?

Lorraine Govender, National Manager of Health Promotion at CANSA, says the bill calls on the government to:

1) Regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

2) Create 100% smoke-free public and indoor areas.

3) Ban smoking in cars with kids who are under 18 years old.

4) Standardise packaging on tobacco products with greater health warnings.

5) Regulate point of sale and marketing around tobacco products.

6) Remove vending machines selling tobacco products.

If you'd like to quit smoking, these organisations are trained to help:

Sign up for CANSA's online program.

Call the National Council Against Smoking: 011 720 3145 or email: quit@iafrica.com.

Or visit a clinic near you and ask for help.

This article first appeared on KFM : Tobacco control bill to be presented at parliament today (World No-Tobacco Day)