Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - There have been contrasting views from Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Energy and Minister Gwede Mantashe on the possibility of load shedding becoming a thing of the past by December.
On Wednesday, Ramokgopa reiterated that it was technically impossible to end rolling power cuts by the end of this year.
“It is possible but improbable. I don’t want to be that technical, but people are angry and it is justified. But we will be at substantially lower stages of load shedding.”
However, speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela last month, Mantashe said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.
Ramokgopa said the energy availability factor currently sits at 55%, predicting that it would only be at 60% by the end of this year.
When the new Eskom board was appointed earlier this year, it was mandated to boost the energy availability factor to 70%, which would significantly reduce the severity of load shedding.
READ MORE:
- There's been a significant drop in sabotage, corruption at Eskom, says Ramokgopa
- There's been an improvement in implementation of energy action plan – Ramokgopa
- Ramokgopa: It will be at least 6 months before SA sees results with power cuts
- Ministerial collaboration essential to addressing load shedding, says Ramokgopa
This article first appeared on EWN : Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More
Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape
SAPS released the fourth quarter crime stats for 2022/2023. Here are the top 4 hotspots in the Western Cape.Read More
DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'
The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa.Read More
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage
Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.Read More
'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'
Western Cape Chief Director for Transport Regulation speaks on scholar transport regulations after fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.Read More
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor
The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week.Read More