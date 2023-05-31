'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor





Lester Kiewit speaks to newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and member of the Northern Alliance, Gary van Niekerk

- Gary van Niekerk becomes the third mayor of the Eastern Cape metro since the 2021 local government elections

- Van Niekerk replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

The new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Gary van Niekerk, says

Van Niekerk, a Councillor from the Northern Alliance party, was elected as the new executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Friday.

I am a mayor for all of Gqerberha...but the focus areas will certainly be the previously marginalised areas. Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

It's a criticism that I'll probably receive throughout my tenure that my focus is on the previously marginalised areas. Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

Van Niekerk replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal, who was removed earlier on Friday through a motion of no confidence.

He becomes the third mayor of the Eastern Cape metro since the 2021 local government elections.

Outlining his priorities, Van Niekerk crime and are top of his list:

The biggest problems we have in this city is crime, when I talk about crime I talk about murders in the Northern areas and townships. Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

We also have a couple of other crisis, for example the electricity crisis... Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

Click above to listen to the full conversation with Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Gary van Niekerk