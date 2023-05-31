'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor
Lester Kiewit speaks to newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and member of the Northern Alliance, Gary van Niekerk
- Gary van Niekerk becomes the third mayor of the Eastern Cape metro since the 2021 local government elections
- Van Niekerk replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal
The new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Gary van Niekerk, says
Van Niekerk, a Councillor from the Northern Alliance party, was elected as the new executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Friday.
I am a mayor for all of Gqerberha...but the focus areas will certainly be the previously marginalised areas.Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
It's a criticism that I'll probably receive throughout my tenure that my focus is on the previously marginalised areas.Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
Van Niekerk replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal, who was removed earlier on Friday through a motion of no confidence.
He becomes the third mayor of the Eastern Cape metro since the 2021 local government elections.
Outlining his priorities, Van Niekerk crime and are top of his list:
The biggest problems we have in this city is crime, when I talk about crime I talk about murders in the Northern areas and townships.Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
We also have a couple of other crisis, for example the electricity crisis...Gary van Niekerk, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
Click above to listen to the full conversation with Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Gary van Niekerk
Source : @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More
Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape
SAPS released the fourth quarter crime stats for 2022/2023. Here are the top 4 hotspots in the Western Cape.Read More
DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'
The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa.Read More
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage
Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.Read More
'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'
Western Cape Chief Director for Transport Regulation speaks on scholar transport regulations after fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.Read More
Technically impossible to end load shedding by December, reiterates Ramokgopa
This is as Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe last month said load shedding could be ended by December if the energy availability factor was improved drastically.Read More
More from Politics
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More
By the end of 2023, some Western Cape towns won't have loadshedding - Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde chats about the state of the Province.Read More
Mkhwebane advised to lodge bribery claims complaint with NA ethics committee
The suspended public protecter alleged that three high-profile parliamentary officials attempted to exhort money from her in exchange for the inquiry into her fitness to hold office to end.Read More
ANC considers roping in senior leaders to 'bring stability' in NW municipalities
At least nine municipalities in the province have been placed under administration, which ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula attributes mainly squabbles within the party.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Hammanskraal death toll climbs to 21
All the news you need to know.Read More
Leader of Oath Keepers sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Capitol riot
According to reports, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has received the longest sentence ever given to a Capitol rioter.Read More
ANC rejects DA's proposal for oversight on electricity minister
The DA had asked the National Assembly to support an ad hoc committee to monitor electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa's programme of action.Read More
Nearly 50 stocks hit one-year lows, most make their money in SA
Well-known local brands are among the companies bleeding value, including Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, Cashbuild and Italtile.Read More
Analysis of ANC and DA big wins in KZN and Gauteng by-elections
The next round of by-elections is scheduled for 14 June.Read More