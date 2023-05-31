Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Africa
Opinion
Entertainment

Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America's Got Talent

31 May 2023 10:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
America's Got Talent
Mzansi Youth Choir

The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Talent.

It is clear that Mzansi definitely has talent!

The Mzansi Youth Choir from Soweto are the latest to take America by storm.

The Choir got the first group golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent.

The group delivered an extraordinary performance, a rendition of Nightbirde’s song 'It’s Ok' on the talent show’s 18th season.

The performance was so heartfelt that, for the first time in AGT history, the golden buzzer was awarded by the audience – skyrocketing the group to the semi-finals.

Speaking to Mo Flava and Pearl Modiadie on 947, the group says that their song choice was to pay tribute to Nightbirde (Jane Marczewski) who received a golden buzzer during the show’s 16th season.

She was unable to progress to the next round of the competition due to cancer.

Nightbirde sadly passed away in February last year.

The song has been such a pillar of strength for the choir, we have used it during difficult times, so when we got the opportunity to go to America’s Got Talent we knew it was the song for us.

Mzansi Youth Choir

Check out the full interview and a special performance (skip to 11:50) here:


This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent




