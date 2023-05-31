'We need parents' eyes and ears to identify unsafe scholar transport vehicles'
Africa Melane speaks with Yasir Ahmed, Chief Director for Transport Regulation in the Western Cape.
Five primary school children were killed in a horrific accident on their way to school on Tuesday morning in Mitchells Plain.
The children were reportedly being transported to school on the back of a bakkie when the fatal accident occurred.
Ahmed says that it is not legal to transport children in this way and only in very specific cases can passengers be transported on the back of bakkies.
He adds that in order for anyone to transport learners they need to have an operating license issued by the provincial regulatory entity.
Before this license is used it will need to be determined that the vehicle is safe, and checks also need to be done on the owner and operator of the vehicle.
In this particular case unfortunately, those learners were being transported illegally and there certainly was not an operating license issued to the owner of that bakkie or the driver to transport those learners.Yasir Ahmed, Chief Director - Transport Regulation in the Western Cape
He adds that it is important for schools and parents to report if they see children being transported unsafely.
When a school governing body or even a parent at a school sees that other learners are being transported on the back of a bakkie or in vehicles that are dilapidated or clearly unroadworthy, then please alert the authorities.Yasir Ahmed, Chief Director - Transport Regulation in the Western Cape
We need eyes and ears of parents out there to identify these vehicles.Yasir Ahmed, Chief Director - Transport Regulation in the Western Cape
Listen to the interview above for more.
