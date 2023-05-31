'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ian Khama, the former Botswana President who is living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa.
- Khama faces a raft of charges in Botswana including the unlawful possession of firearms and owning unregistered weapons
- However, the former President claims he would not receive a fair trial in his home country due to some of the courts being 'captured' by the state
Former Botswana president Ian Khama says he would welcome an extradition request should one be made from his home county.
That's despite Khama previously approaching the Johannesburg High Court seeking a declaratory order to reject any extradition request.
It would [then] give me the opportunity to be able to state my case before an independent and foreign court.Ian Khama, Former President - Botswana
According to Khama, a number of courts in Botswana have been 'captured'.
The judiciary, one or two courts, have been captured by the state to do Masisi's bidding.Ian Khama, Former President - Botswana
Khama faces a raft of charges including the unlawful possession of firearms and owning unregistered weapons.
Since leaving Botswana he has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa and says he fears for his safety should he go back home.
The only reason I have my life today, is because I came to South Africa.Ian Khama, Former President - Botswana
The current president of Botswana, his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi, claims Khama is 'bitter' because he was fired from the governing party.
Khama says that's not true:
I actually resigned from the ruling party, because they departed from the principles and values which were set up over many years.Ian Khama, Former President - Botswana
Khama claims the court case has been repeatedly postponed, in order, he says to keep him out of the county for as long as possible leading up to the elections in Botswana next year.
Click above to listen to the full interview with Ian Khama on Breakfast wit Bongani Bingwa.
Botswana’s former president Ian Khama on fighting charges against him' 702 (@Radio702) May 31, 2023
🎥
- Here’s @bonglez take way on #702Breakfast ahead of the big interview. #702Breakfast #IanKhama #Botswana #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/Cme2mWwaaQ
RELATED: Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
