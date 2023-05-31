[WATCH] EXPLICIT: Teenage boy goes missing after jumping off a cruise ship





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

An unfortunate truth-or-dare game ended unexpectedly.

The footage shows Cameron Robbins (18) jumping into the water after a truth-or-dare game with friends.

It is believed that he has not been found since May 24 and the police have suspended the search.

Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/q8u1ic74H2 ' Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 30, 2023

