Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage





On Legal Matter this week, family law practitioner, Claire Thomson, speaks about the forfeiture of benefits in divorce when a husband sued his wife for 50% of her pension after an affair and fathering a child with his mistress.

Thomson says that this case involved a husband seeking a divorce from his wife who he married in 1985 in community of property.

Thomson says, the divorce documents says that the 'parties are no longer compatible and share no interest with one another.'

Once the divorce was granted due to an 'irretrievable breakdown', the husband asked the court for 50% of his wife's pension because he doesn't believe he is the one behind the 'irretrievable breakdown.'

The wife says he was the reason because he:

1) Had a continuous affair with an employee at their family-owned business.

2) Helped his mistress start a business, taking resources from the family business with his wife to invest in a new business with his mistress.

3) Refused to end the affair with his mistress, despite his wife finding out about her.

4) Has a five-year-old child with his mistress.

5) Financially ruined her, costing her R1.5M.

6) Was unable to contribute to his family home and maintain his kids.

7) Humiliated, hurt and degraded her throughout their marriage.

Despite this behaviour, the wife initiated counseling with her husband, hoping it would save their marriage and family. Thomson notes that at counseling, the husband admitted to not wanting to end his affair.

The wife also notes that they had no communication and lived separate lives.

So, what was the court's verdict?

The court ruled that the husband forfeit his marriage benefits, meaning, he didn't get 50% of his wife's pension.

But, it's not because he had an affair.

It's because of his constant 'misconduct' throughout their marriage.

It is a cumulative look at all the factors that go into the components of the misconduct on the part of the husband that contributed to this ruling. The husband's behaviour was irreconcilable with the share that he ordinarily would've been entitled to. Claire Thomson, Family Law Practitioner - JHB

Thomson says that this 'judgement speaks to the ongoing sanctity of marriage.'

This article first appeared on 702 : Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage