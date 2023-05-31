Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates





Fans in Jozi can catch the choir at the Teatro, Montecasino from 25-27 August, while Capetonians will be able to see them at the Artscape from 13-15 October.

A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.

- In 2019, the choir became the first in the history of America's Got Talent competition to make the finals

- Their debut studio album Africa (2019) debuted at number one in South Africa and earned them a South African Music Award for Best Adult Contemporary Album

Despite hobnobbing with some of the world's biggest stars, the Ndlovu Youth Choir are proving they never forget their roots.

The talented youngsters, who hail from Limpopo, have announced they're set to delight home crowds again, with two sets of concerts here in Mzansi later this year.

After a sold-out 2022 tour, the Choir will once again showcase its talent with three dates in Johannesburg in August and three performances at the Artscape in Cape Town.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert will feature performances of their famous hits such as 'Africa', 'Shape of You' and 'Higher Love'.

The choir sung their way into our hearts and became the pride of South Africa when they appeared on the 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) stage in 2019, becoming the first choir in the history of the competition to make the finals.

Since then, the now-world renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir has gone from strength to strength.

Just last week they were sharing a stage with US actor George Clooney in Germany, performing for 'Die Deutsche Postcode Lotterie', a social lottery with the aim of promoting regional, non-profit projects.

