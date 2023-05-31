Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:39).

New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority has launched a new programme, called the 'passenger weight survey'.

This means that passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport are required to step on a scale to determine their weight.

According to the airline, it's a way in which data can be gathered to understand weight load and distribution for planes.

In order to protect individuals' privacy – given that ones weight is somewhat intimate – the data will remain anonymous, says reports.

The weight survey will take place on some flights from 31 May to 2 July 2023.

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the airplane

We don't really know what they're going to do with the research. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Everybody's obviously very disturbed. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

