Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:39).
New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority has launched a new programme, called the 'passenger weight survey'.
This means that passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport are required to step on a scale to determine their weight.
According to the airline, it's a way in which data can be gathered to understand weight load and distribution for planes.
In order to protect individuals' privacy – given that ones weight is somewhat intimate – the data will remain anonymous, says reports.
The weight survey will take place on some flights from 31 May to 2 July 2023.
We don't really know what they're going to do with the research.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Everybody's obviously very disturbed.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Source : Pexels: Andres Ayrton
