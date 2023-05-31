[WATCH] WOW!! A pregnant woman lifts heavy weights in the gym





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Is exercise safe during pregnancy?

Well, if you are healthy and your pregnancy is normal, it is considered safe to exercise including in a gym.

A pregnant woman lifting heavy weights in the gym is TRENDING.

The video got people talking on Twitter after the incredible pregnant woman easily lifted heavier weights.

Woman is going viral for Lifting heavy weights in the Gym with a Pregnant Belly 🏋🏽‍♀️🤰🏽🤯 pic.twitter.com/FeNUVsL1zj ' Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 29, 2023

