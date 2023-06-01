[Review] Renault Clio 1.0L Turbo Intens
It used be that you couldn't turnaround without seeing small, compact hatchbacks. They were basically the default car of the South Africa road, but the segment has largely been supplanted by the compact SUV. Hyundai Venues and Suzuki S-pressos rule the roost now in place of the old hot hatches.
Fortunately, the compact SUV hasn't erased the little hot hatch because there are still plenty of them around and a really great example of one is Renault's fifth generation Clio.
While perhaps not as legendary as the VW Golf and the newer Polo, the Clio is highly regarded within motoring circles. It is one of only two cars to have been voted European Car of the Year twice, in 1991 and 2006. The other? Obviously VW's Golf. And Jeremy Clarkson at one point even said the V6 variant of the Clio had a place in his Perfect 10 Car garage.
So does this fifth generation Clio honour the Clio reputation? For the most part, yes. This current Clio is a lekker time on the road, tempering sensible road manners with just enough naughtiness to be fun. Even without changing its drive mode to 'Sport', the Clio make easy work of overtaking taxis and zipping between lanes. It's carefree and confident; the kind of car where you'll be happy to just drive it, even though you don't really have a destination.
It's eager beaver attitude to acceleration is a bit surprising when you discover it has a tiny little turbo-charged 1.0L engine driving the wheels. It produces an impressive 74kW, but even so, it hardly seems possible that such a small engine should be this much fun. Paired with a smooth manual transmission the overall driving experience is up there with the best.
Oh, and I should also mention, that little 1.0L engine is quite light on juice and even though I was pretty aggressive with it, the fuel consumption was less than 7L per 100km but the time I returned to the manufacturer.
From a driver perspective the, the interior is pretty well set up. Quality, if not luxury, materials are used throughout and all the buttons and dials are well positioned. Renaults signature multimedia control stalk, located on the lower right side of the steering wheel, could be a bit higher up though.
Aside from that niggle, everything else is quite comfortable. The center column screen is bright, clear, responsive and supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay. USB ports are below that and there's even wireless charging for phones that support that.
That being said, comments from my passengers were not as complementary as I expected. The main complaint was that the car wasn't particularly spacious and they cramped. To be fair, the Clio isn't a big car, but competing hatches haven't gotten the same criticism. Suzuki's lovely Swift and VW's ubiquitous Polo, to name two, compete in the same segment and spacious never came up.
As a driver though, there's not much to complain about. I found the Clio to be an excellent, enjoyable runabout and an even easier recommendation.
