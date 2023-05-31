Al Pacino is about to welcome his 4th child at 83 yrs old with 29 y/o girlfriend





Congratulations are in order for Al Pacino (83) and girlfriend, Noor Alfallah (29) who are welcoming a baby together soon as Alfallah is eight months pregnant.

This will be the actor's fourth child but his first with Alfallah.

The Scarface leading man is already a father to 22-year-old twins, Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino and Julie Pacino who is 33 years old.

The Oscar-winning actor and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022.

Alfallah is a native of Beverly Hills and attended the UCLA School of Film and Television, later pursuing a career as a producer.

Noor Alfallah was previously in romances with Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. The year before, she was seen out with Inglourious Basterds actor Eli Roth, 51.

Just a few weeks ago, Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child.

Now, Al Pacino joins him in the 'seasoned' fathers club.

At least we can use this as evidence to show that the 'downstairs area' of some men is as youthful as ever.

