Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow

According to BBC, the Russian defence ministry has said that eight drones caused minor damage.

Gilchrist says the drones landed in areas where there are ‘exclusive homes’, but the mayor of Moscow says there were no serious injuries.

Kyiv has denied responsibility for the attack.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine and claimed that it was an attempt to intimidate Russia.

Who was the last person to attack Moscow? I do not think Hitler’s forces got that far, so we might be talking Napoleon. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This is the first time Moscow has been targeted by multiple drones since the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Gilchrist says that this does not necessarily mean Ukraine was responsible for this.

It could be Ukrainian-backed forces within Russia, and there certainly are sympathising elements within Russia, but we actually do not really know at this stage. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The bottom line is, it is escalating and that in itself is a big worry. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

