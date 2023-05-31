'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit
Bongani Bingwa interviews Africa Report correspondent, Crystal Orderson (skip to 2:38).
Africa’s first female billionaire and daughter of former Angolan president, Isabel dos Santos, has found herself in the hot seat...once again.
According to a ruling by London's High Court, dos Santos can be personally added to a $400 million lawsuit.
This lawsuit has been brought by Angolan telecoms operator Unitel against the company dos Santos owns.
Unitel has sued dos Santos' company for alleged loans that were received in 2012 and 2013.
The total loan amount, excluding interest, sits at around $395 million, roughly R7 825 277 850.00.
Orderson adds that the Angolan government has seized about $1 billion of dos Santos' assets.
Dos Santos denies any wrongdoing.
The Angolans have really been coming after her.Crystal Orderson, Journalist
All I can think of... is 'poor little rich girl'.Crystal Orderson, Journalist
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Isabel_dos_Santos03.09.jpg
