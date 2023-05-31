



This World No Tobacco Day (31 May), Affinity Health sounds the alarm for the ‘ticking time bomb’ that is smoking among children.

The healthcare provider calls on parents and educators to work together to help more children live a healthy, smoke-free future with the following insights and tips:

Health risks of children smoking

· Respiratory problems · Reduced athletic performance · Addiction · Heart disease · Cancer · Dental issues

Reasons why kids start smoking

· Peer pressure – they often feel pressured to start smoking to feel ‘cool’ or accepted.

· Stress and anxiety – children and teens may start smoking to cope with stress and anxiety.

· Media influence – movies, TV and adverts often depict people smoking as cool, attractive and glamorous.

· Rebellion – some kids start smoking as a form of rebellion against authoritative figures.

How can you help?

1) Start the conversation early – it is important to talk to your kids about the dangers of smoking from an early age.

2) Be a good role model – if you smoke, quitting is essential, as children are more likely to start smoking if their parents do.

3) Talk about peer pressure – make sure your children understand it’s okay to say no to smoking, even if their friends do. Encourage them to find other ways to fit in with their peers.

4) Encourage healthy coping mechanisms – help your kids find healthy ways to cope with stress and anxiety.

5) Monitor media exposure – Monitor your child’s media consumption and talk to them about the harmful influence of smoking on their health.

This article first appeared on 947 : Why kids start smoking and how you can help