[LISTEN] 'Come for the jol' with We Will Rock You's last week in CPT!

Today, Tracey speaks to Nicolette Fernandes, who stars as Scaramouche in 'We Will Rock You'.

The show is on until 4 June at the Artscape Theatre - yes, it's the show's last week running so get tickets, here.

Listen to their chat below.

Fernandes says during this last week the team is filled with 'gratitude.'

She also says, "it's a show unlike you'll ever see in South Africa for the next couple of years. It's like a movie."

Catch a glimpse of the iconic 'We Will Rock You' performance below.

Of course, Tracey watched the show!

Here's her honest review...

The show is absolutely stunning. It's such a spectacular production. It's a dance from beginning to end and so pleasant to watch... what an incredible production. Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

As the thespian says, "come for the jol because it is one."

Fernandes also promises that they'll make the show "worth it for you."

For more on the show that'll rock you, scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

