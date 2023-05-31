[LISTEN] 'Come for the jol' with We Will Rock You's last week in CPT!
It's Wednesday, so it's time for Women Crush Wednesday on Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange!
Today, Tracey speaks to Nicolette Fernandes, who stars as Scaramouche in 'We Will Rock You'.
The show is on until 4 June at the Artscape Theatre - yes, it's the show's last week running so get tickets, here.
Listen to their chat below.
Fernandes says during this last week the team is filled with 'gratitude.'
She also says, "it's a show unlike you'll ever see in South Africa for the next couple of years. It's like a movie."
Catch a glimpse of the iconic 'We Will Rock You' performance below.
Of course, Tracey watched the show!
Here's her honest review...
The show is absolutely stunning. It's such a spectacular production. It's a dance from beginning to end and so pleasant to watch... what an incredible production.Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange
As the thespian says, "come for the jol because it is one."
Fernandes also promises that they'll make the show "worth it for you."
For more on the show that'll rock you, scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Or catch more Women Crush Wednesdays at around 11.40am.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Come for the jol' with We Will Rock You's last week in CPT!
More from Entertainment
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates
The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year.Read More
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent
The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Talent.Read More
Happy birthday, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels! (and shot for hip-hop!)
Here are some facts you may not know about the rapper.Read More
Happy 93rd birthday, Clint Eastwood!
With a career spanning 65 years, let's look back at his 10 greatest films.Read More
How Buddhism sustained Tina Turner for 50 years
For the past 50 years, Turner practised Soka Gakkai, a branch of International Nichiren Buddhism.Read More
Sound of Music auditions: Is your child SA's next musical theatre star?
Performances of the Julie Andrews classic begin at the Artscape Opera House on 14 December 2023.Read More
[WATCH] 'I feel at home,' UB40 icon, Ali Campbell on tonight's show in Cape Town
Get ready for tonight's UB40 performance with the legendary Ali Campbell - and yes, he says, you can expect the hits later!Read More
Happy birthday, Idina Menzel (aka Elsa from Frozen)!
From Frozen to Rent, Idina Menzel is the 'Queen of Broadway'!Read More