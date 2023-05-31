DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'





Clement Manyathela speaks with Glynnis Breytenbach, a DA Member of Parliament and Clayson Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

South Africa is set to host the next BRICS summit in August, which the Russian President is likely to attend.

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest.

The DA has approached the Gauteng High Court to request a declaratory order to have Putin detained if he comes to South Africa.

Breytenbach says that they are taking this action to avoid a repeat of what happened with the former president of Sudan, Omar Al-Bashir.

In 2015 the South African government did not arrest Al-Bashir, despite an obligation to do so.

This is a pre-emptive measure to ensure that there can be no misunderstanding for any parties about what our obligations are. Glynnis Breytenbach, DA Member of Parliament

South Africa has granted diplomatic immunity for Russian Brics delegates; however, this does not override the arrest warrant against Putin says Monyela.

He adds that he does not know whether Putin will come in August, or if South Africa will choose another option for the summit such as holding it elsewhere or having Putin attend virtually.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

I am sure cabinet will announce what the way forward is on this matter. But South Africa knows its obligations when it comes to warrants of arrest issued by the ICC. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

I do think that South Africa has a responsible leadership that will manage this file in such a way that no laws will be broken and obligations will be adhered to and South Africa will remain intact as it should. Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy - DIRCO

