Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape





On Tuesday (30 May), the South African Police Service (SAPS) released the fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2022/2023 financial year.

These crime stats also reveal that Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of cases with the top 10 police stations located in these provinces.

The stats reveal these top four crime hotspots in the Western Cape:

1) Mfuleni

2) Nyanga

3) Mitchells Plain

4) Delft

The detailed report also shows that compared to last year, there were 959 crime cases reported in Mfuleni between January and March this year, which increased by 19.7%.

Nyanga saw a 13.4% increase as 950 cases were reported early this year, while Mitchells Plain reported 933 cases from the same time period as last year, increasing by 20.5%.

Other provinces which made the top 10 crime hotspot list are:

Johannesburg Central (Gauteng)

Tembisa (Gauteng)

Durban Central (KwaZulu-Natal)

Plessislaer (KwaZulu-Natal)

Inanda (KwaZulu-Natal)

Temba (Gauteng)

Stay safe, Mzansi.

