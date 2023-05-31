



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at Sanlam Investment Management.

Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has announced it's going BIG in China.

It's allocated just under 37% of its global emerging markets fund to China.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield suggests that in the last few years, the wheels seem to have come off the 'China investment miracle', where then, does Sanlam's confidence come in putting such a high proportion of the funds into the region?

He posed the question to Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at Sanlam Investment Management.

It's the second largest economy in the world and it's a big part of our index. Feroz Basa, Head of Global Emerging Markets -Sanlam Investment Management

There's always uncertainty and that's why the market is trading where it is. Feroz Basa, Head of Global Emerging Markets -Sanlam Investment Management

China doesn't have inflation problems...they didn't over stimulate during Covid like the rest of the world. Feroz Basa, Head of Global Emerging Markets -Sanlam Investment Management

The bottom-up companies that we are starting to look at are producing results that are above expectation. Feroz Basa, Head of Global Emerging Markets -Sanlam Investment Management

This article first appeared on 702 : What's behind Sanlam's confidence in China?