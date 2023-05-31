[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet





Pippa Hudson interviews Motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

The new Citroën C3 has launched in South Africa, and with its current price, the design is not the only appealing feature.

Starting at just R229 900, which is R79 000 less than the previous model, it’s been designed for emerging markets.

The all-new car features an impressive entertainment system made up of a 10-inch touchscreen with Mirror Screen technology which allows for smartphones to be connected for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The system also includes a USB socket which can be used to charge smartphones.

The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre engine and is fuel-friendly, thanks to its 5.6 litres per 100km.

The 'fashionable' C3 includes a 5-year/100 000km warranty and a 2-year/30 000km service plan.

The team at Citroën are just a really good bunch of people that like bringing in good cars. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Dare I say, this is at the moment, one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Citroen is known for its comfortability. Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

