[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet
Pippa Hudson interviews Motoring journalist, Ernest Page.
The new Citroën C3 has launched in South Africa, and with its current price, the design is not the only appealing feature.
Starting at just R229 900, which is R79 000 less than the previous model, it’s been designed for emerging markets.
The all-new car features an impressive entertainment system made up of a 10-inch touchscreen with Mirror Screen technology which allows for smartphones to be connected for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The system also includes a USB socket which can be used to charge smartphones.
The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre engine and is fuel-friendly, thanks to its 5.6 litres per 100km.
The 'fashionable' C3 includes a 5-year/100 000km warranty and a 2-year/30 000km service plan.
RELATED: (CAR REVIEW) Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer
The team at Citroën are just a really good bunch of people that like bringing in good cars.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Dare I say, this is at the moment, one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Citroen is known for its comfortability.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Screenshot from Youtube: Citroen ZA
More from Lifestyle
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.Read More
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn
As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction.Read More
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old
The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.Read More
Why kids start smoking and how you can help
This World No Tobacco Day, sound the alarm for the ‘ticking time bomb’ that is children smoking.Read More
Al Pacino is about to welcome his 4th child at 83 yrs old with 29 y/o girlfriend
Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant which means the god father will become the latter for the fourth time.Read More
[WATCH] WOW!! A pregnant woman lifts heavy weights in the gym
"That baby is going to have crazy genetics," tweeted @yoga_doll.Read More
[WATCH] EXPLICIT: Teenage boy goes missing after jumping off a cruise ship
A teenage boy has gone missing after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.Read More
Not having this item on your phone is the main indicator of 'quiet wealth'
The 'quiet luxury' trend is trending online. It's a new term to describe an old practice - minimalist wealth without flaunting it.Read More
The BEST brandy in the world can be found in...
Look no further! Local distillery Van Ryn's 15-year-old potstill brandy has been named the world's best at the prestigious World Brandy Awards.Read More