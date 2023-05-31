[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-... 31 May 2023 7:21 PM
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!' According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works. 31 May 2023 4:40 PM
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease w... 31 May 2023 4:32 PM
View all Local
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilat... 31 May 2023 9:48 PM
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana. 31 May 2023 11:00 AM
'I'm mayor for all of Gqerbeha, but will focus on the townships' says NMB Mayor The Northern Alliance party's Gary van Niekerk, was elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week. 31 May 2023 10:15 AM
View all Politics
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Implats finally secures control of RBPlat after acquiring PIC's share Impala Platinum has secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum after an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation... 31 May 2023 8:06 PM
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise. 31 May 2023 11:13 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page. 31 May 2023 4:00 PM
Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction. 31 May 2023 2:59 PM
Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen exce... 31 May 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. 31 May 2023 7:44 PM
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league a... 30 May 2023 8:11 PM
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League. 29 May 2023 7:56 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'Come for the jol' with We Will Rock You's last week in CPT! Nicolette Fernandes, who plays Scaramouche in the hit musical, 'We Will Rock You' chats about the show's last week in Cape Town. 31 May 2023 1:32 PM
Something to sing about! Ndlovu Youth Choir announces SA concert dates The Ndlovu Youth Choir returns to South Africa for ten shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year. 31 May 2023 11:37 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir gets historic golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent The Mzansi Youth Choir took America by storm when they delivered a historic golden buzzer-worthy performance on America's Got Tale... 31 May 2023 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia leaves 30 Nato soldiers injured Kosovo and Serbia are edging towards a violent future. 31 May 2023 2:00 PM
Putin blames Ukraine for drone attacks on Moscow On Tuesday there were reportedly drone attacks in the Russian capital city, Moscow. 31 May 2023 12:18 PM
Weight a minute! Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before boarding aeroplane Our luggage aren't the only things being weighed. 31 May 2023 11:26 AM
View all World
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
Exploring Africa's growth potential Africa shows remarkable resilience and holds potential for accelerated economic growth. 26 May 2023 12:35 PM
View all Africa
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
MANDY WIENER: Hubris or naivety? Dubious book deal is damaging to Mashaba Political analyst Prince Mashele has drawn significant fire over the past few days, writes Mandy Wiener. 25 May 2023 7:03 AM
Insurers that behaved badly in 2022 - Ombud's report reveals the culprits When insurance clients file an official complaint and insurers don’t abide by the decision of the Ombudsman, they're 'named and sh... 24 May 2023 9:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet

31 May 2023 4:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Motoring
Citroën
New Citroën C3

The new Citroën C3 is one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000, says Motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Pippa Hudson interviews Motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

The new Citroën C3 has launched in South Africa, and with its current price, the design is not the only appealing feature.

Starting at just R229 900, which is R79 000 less than the previous model, it’s been designed for emerging markets.

The all-new car features an impressive entertainment system made up of a 10-inch touchscreen with Mirror Screen technology which allows for smartphones to be connected for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The system also includes a USB socket which can be used to charge smartphones.

The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre engine and is fuel-friendly, thanks to its 5.6 litres per 100km.

The 'fashionable' C3 includes a 5-year/100 000km warranty and a 2-year/30 000km service plan.

RELATED: (CAR REVIEW) Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer

The team at Citroën are just a really good bunch of people that like bringing in good cars.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Dare I say, this is at the moment, one of the class-leading options you can find under R300 000.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Citroen is known for its comfortability.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




31 May 2023 4:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Motoring
Citroën
New Citroën C3

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Liqui Fruit promo @LiquiFruit

New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!

31 May 2023 8:33 PM

LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© willyambradberry/123rf.com

Mitigating risks of extinction from AI MUST be a global priority, experts warn

31 May 2023 2:59 PM

As AI is becoming more sophisticated, some are gravely concerned that it could lead to our extinction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Moonyeenn Lee Associates (MLA SA), Facebook post

Legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, dies at 85 years old

31 May 2023 1:55 PM

The South African veteran actor from 'Yizo Yizo', 'Zone 14' and more has died at 85 years old after four decades of on-screen excellence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Atahan Demir

Why kids start smoking and how you can help

31 May 2023 12:40 PM

This World No Tobacco Day, sound the alarm for the ‘ticking time bomb’ that is children smoking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Embajada de EEUU en la Argentina

Al Pacino is about to welcome his 4th child at 83 yrs old with 29 y/o girlfriend

31 May 2023 12:08 PM

Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant which means the god father will become the latter for the fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] WOW!! A pregnant woman lifts heavy weights in the gym

31 May 2023 11:51 AM

"That baby is going to have crazy genetics," tweeted @yoga_doll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] EXPLICIT: Teenage boy goes missing after jumping off a cruise ship

31 May 2023 11:48 AM

A teenage boy has gone missing after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not having this item on your phone is the main indicator of 'quiet wealth'

31 May 2023 10:26 AM

The 'quiet luxury' trend is trending online. It's a new term to describe an old practice - minimalist wealth without flaunting it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Ryn's has been awarded the title of the World's Best Wine Brandy at the prestigious 2023 World Brandy Awards. Picture credit: www.vanryns.co.za

The BEST brandy in the world can be found in...

31 May 2023 10:13 AM

Look no further! Local distillery Van Ryn's 15-year-old potstill brandy has been named the world's best at the prestigious World Brandy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Tobacco control bill to be presented at parliament today (World No-Tobacco Day)

31 May 2023 8:19 AM

Today (31 May), the National Department of Health will present a bill to Parliament asking for increased tobacco regulation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape

Local

'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'

Local

[WATCH] Citroën launches new C3 that's friendly on the eyes and wallet

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after evacuation procedure

1 June 2023 12:11 AM

Kwezanamuhla: Ohulumeni bombimbi babulala intuthuko, umbhikisho kagesi eSoweto

31 May 2023 11:36 PM

The day that was: Ace Magashule guilty of misconduct, municipalities' stolen Rbs

31 May 2023 11:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA