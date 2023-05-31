New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with Bruce Whitfield.
- Popular fruit juice brand LiquiFruit went ahead with a packaging re-do without communicating the change to consumers
- The majority opinion on social media seems to be that the rebrand was a mistake
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Joburg) has a huge bone to pick with LiquiFruit for the "silent" change to its packaging.
There was no campaign preparing consumers for the new look Damane points out, the brand simply went ahead with the change.
South Africans were shook because it was such a drastic change from what we know of the brand... It went from very bright and colourful to a more toned-down look, a lot of white.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
If I look at where they've gone, it's very much in the space of where we see American brands - their fruit juice brands look that. But, as the market leader, it taught us what premium fruit juice looks like, and it doesn't look like that.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Whether or not you're aware that you're doing it, as consumers we shop by colour and shape, Damane emphasizes.
Aside from the advertising brands do on TV and radio, the moment of truth is when you walk into a store and pick up that brand, she says.
The bigger issue in the LiquiFruit example Zetu says, is that the brand did not communicate with consumers and also didn't take them on a journey to this new space.
If something goes wrong there, basically all your efforts were for nought... Some brands change their packaging all the time... but in a gradual way.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
When Vodacom went to red they spent over R20 million and I kid you not, consumers were still going into stores looking for Vodacom and not seeing the blue and walking out... That's how much we shop on colour and shape... That's why they had to spend so much money on it, otherwise they would lose sales...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg
While opinion seemed divided on social media, most comments seemed to lean towards the negative.
"Nice new look" said one consumer, while another wrote "Old look is much better".
"The new way looks like medicine for a toddler" specified another comment.
Some felt the new packaging looks cheap" or looks "like a house brand".
One Tweep went as far as to say the shock change called for a "family meeting" and an apology...
Whoever is responsible for this rebrand needs to call a family meeting and apologise to the country. pic.twitter.com/ougvuxfMNd' Sdudla Mafehlefeezy♥ (@lulu_luwela) April 25, 2023
Agreed. I’d walk past it in store without realising. Even generic store branding looks better than this.' . (@Its_Rati24) April 25, 2023
If they changed the material of the box I’d say maybe they are cutting costs.
Scroll to the top to listen to Zamane's advertising critiques
Source : https://www.facebook.com/LiquiFruit?_rdc=2&_rdr
