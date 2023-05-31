Streaming issues? Report here
Implats finally secures control of RBPlat after acquiring PIC's share

Impala Platinum has secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum after an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation to acquire its shareholding of 9.26%.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nico Muller, CEO of Impala Platinum Holdings.

- Impala Platinum has at last secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, with a shareholding of over 55%

- This follows the conclusion of a deal with the Public Investment Corporation to acquire its entire shareholding in RBPlat

A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Image: bafokengplatinum.co.za
A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Image: bafokengplatinum.co.za

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) has announced that it's finally succeeded in securing control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).

Implats now has a 55.46% shareholding.

This is after a deal with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its entire shareholding of 9.26% in RBPlat.

It was announced last November that Implats had obtained approval under the Competition Act to acquire control of RBPlat and for the resultant merger between Implats and RBPlat, subject to certain conditions.

Gaining the majority shareholding in RBPlat secures its commitment to implementing broad-based equity ownership in the South African PGM (platinum group metal) Implats said in a statement.

The PGMs producer says it will achieve this through a proposed empowerment transaction at Implats’ subsidiary, Impala Platinum Limited (Impala), and Royal Bafokeng Resources (RBR), the RBPlat subsidiary which holds the RBPlat operating assets.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Implats CEO Nico Muller.

I'm very happy that the arduous 18-month process has come to a point that we've always desired - and that's to obtain control - because through having the position of control we can inform the strategic direction of the asset...

Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum

...and for us it is all about the sustainability, both for business and for all the stakeholders involved, so we're absolutely delighted.

Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum

Muller notes that Northam - Implats' rival for the deal with the PIC - withdrew its communicated offer, which he says made things easier.

From a PIC point of view, he says, the Corporation has to make sure that the deal represents commercial value for their customers, "which it does".

They also had to make sure that the social value proposition equally is met, and I think through our employee- as well as our community shareowner- trust, combined with the empowerment transaction that is included as part of this we have met all the objectives that the PIC has posed.

Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with the Implats CEO




