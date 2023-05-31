Implats finally secures control of RBPlat after acquiring PIC's share
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nico Muller, CEO of Impala Platinum Holdings.
- Impala Platinum has at last secured majority control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, with a shareholding of over 55%
- This follows the conclusion of a deal with the Public Investment Corporation to acquire its entire shareholding in RBPlat
Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) has announced that it's finally succeeded in securing control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat).
Implats now has a 55.46% shareholding.
This is after a deal with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its entire shareholding of 9.26% in RBPlat.
It was announced last November that Implats had obtained approval under the Competition Act to acquire control of RBPlat and for the resultant merger between Implats and RBPlat, subject to certain conditions.
Related stories:
Implats buys 24.5% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum – seeks to acquire entire company
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam
Gaining the majority shareholding in RBPlat secures its commitment to implementing broad-based equity ownership in the South African PGM (platinum group metal) Implats said in a statement.
The PGMs producer says it will achieve this through a proposed empowerment transaction at Implats’ subsidiary, Impala Platinum Limited (Impala), and Royal Bafokeng Resources (RBR), the RBPlat subsidiary which holds the RBPlat operating assets.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Implats CEO Nico Muller.
I'm very happy that the arduous 18-month process has come to a point that we've always desired - and that's to obtain control - because through having the position of control we can inform the strategic direction of the asset...Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum
...and for us it is all about the sustainability, both for business and for all the stakeholders involved, so we're absolutely delighted.Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum
Muller notes that Northam - Implats' rival for the deal with the PIC - withdrew its communicated offer, which he says made things easier.
From a PIC point of view, he says, the Corporation has to make sure that the deal represents commercial value for their customers, "which it does".
They also had to make sure that the social value proposition equally is met, and I think through our employee- as well as our community shareowner- trust, combined with the empowerment transaction that is included as part of this we have met all the objectives that the PIC has posed.Nico Muller, CEO - Impala Platinum
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with the Implats CEO
Source : bafokengplatinum.co.za
More from Business
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled
The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.Read More
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation!
LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand.Read More
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
The future of Africa's looking bright, but we must work together - DTI Minister
Ebrahim Patel is currently in Kenya with trade ministers from across Africa looking at the Free Trade Area on the continent.Read More
Investment school: tips on protecting your investment portfolios
Financial planning helps you determine your short and long-term financial goals.Read More
Why is SA wanting to ban the sale of fluorescent and incandescent light bulb?
New regulations are looking to eliminate inefficient and environmentally damaging lighting products.Read More
Why global 'deflation' is of greater concern than hyperinflation
Deflation is a generalised decline in prices, consumer spend and sometimes wages.Read More
500% increase in loadshedding related costs, eats into Tiger Brands' profits
Tiger Brands produces several iconic South African food brands such as Beacon, All Gold, Tastic and Crosse & Blackwell.Read More
Former 'private sector darling' Ramaphosa losing business sector favour
The Ramaphosa administration is, once again, under heavy scrutiny from the sector, losing his appeal as South Africa's numerous political and economic woes continue to throttle its already frail image.Read More