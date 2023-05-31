Streaming issues? Report here
ANC gives Ace Magashule 7 days to explain why he shouldn't be expelled

31 May 2023 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Ace Magashule
Bruce Whitfield
Pieter du Toit
#ANC

The ANC's found the former secretary-general guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the party after attempting to unilaterally suspend president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the ANC announcement with Pieter du Toit, author and assistant editor at News24.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

How close is former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to being expelled from the party he's served so long?

Magashule has been found guilty of misconduct for failing to apologise to the ANC after attempting to unilaterally suspend party President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

Facing corruption charges at the time, he'd been forced to step aside in line with the ANC's new rules.

On Wednesday, current Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula spelled out the decision by the ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) that could lead to Magashule's suspension.

Related stories:

Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

'It is very clear that Ramaphosa is under attack from Magashule and others'

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Du Toit, author and assistant editor at News24.

The Money Show host is almost incredulous that Magashule has not been found guilty by the ANC on any of the criminal activities he's accused of, but on "a fairly minor infraction by our standards... but something incredibly serious by ANC standards".

All because he didn't apologise to the ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa... and if the history's going to be written about the Ramaphosa presidency, isolating and then eventually ejecting Magashule from the party might stand out as his biggest achievement because turning around municipalities won't be among those achievements, Bruce!

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Du Toit gives context to the scale of Magashule's infraction in light of the serious challenges South Africa faces and the damning official reports released in the past few days.

Over the last 24 hours we've seen the crime stats released - it's atrocious. The country is becoming a criminal mafia state... Then the Reserve Bank issued their financial stability review which uses awfully strong language, and today the Auditor-General released her report into municipalities which shows that the dysfunction, mismanagement and corruption continues unabated...

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

RELATED: Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report

...yet Ace Magashule is the focus for Cyril Ramaphosa in the party, and that's the biggest issue that they can find to tackle!

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Du Toit refers to Magashule as "a spent political force".

While the ANC focus on the former Sec-Gen might change allegiances within the party, the real issue we have is a party that's "taken its eye off the ball", he says.

... a party that has lost the ability to implement and drive good governance, and that REALLY is at the head of a number of a number of extraction syndicates fleecing the space like we've just heard from the AG.

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

I would argue they're probably going to expel Magashule, but in the bigger scheme of things that's not gong to change a hell of a lot...

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation




