Discover how Zeeland Pier is Redefining Luxury Living in Cape Town





Cape Town is abuzz in anticipation as a new development prepares for its highly anticipated launch. Zeeland Pier introduces a collection of 58 luxury apartments that redefine upscale living with modern interiors and subtle maritime influences.

The official sales for Zeeland Pier will commence on June 7th, featuring a special launch day discount of R75,000 off the apartment purchase price. The development is expected to be completed by late 2024 and is designed by renowned architect Robert Silke, known for his iconic Cape Town projects.

Zeeland Pier showcases contemporary elegance while paying homage to the city's rich history. It is situated on Heerengracht Street, a location deeply rooted in the city's past.

Cape Town is a South African miracle. A South African success story. I would say 20 years ago, in the year 2000, Cape Town was a mono functional Central Business District - and all it was was high-rise filing cabinets. Nicolas Simons, Property Developer: Trilogy Group

Once a bustling pier accessible to vehicles, it was transformed in the 1940s by Zeeland engineers from the Netherlands into a magnificent harbour gateway, reclaiming the street from Table Bay. Later, as business retreated - residential properties took hold. Today, demand for property in Cape Town's CBD is high, particularly for short-term rentals. Zeeland Pier has partnered with Total Stay to streamline the rental process, ensuring seamless management for investors.

Zeeland Pier boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a private sun deck, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym facilities, co-working spaces, 24-hour concierge services, top-notch security, parking bays, and storerooms. The apartments range in size from 23 square meters (one bed, one bath), starting at R1.025 million, to 47 square meters (two-bedroom apartments), starting at R2.095 million. The duplex penthouses, spanning 111 square meters, starting at R4.795 million and feature two levels connected by a circular stairwell.

The first level comprises two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, while the second level offers an open-plan kitchen, dining area, lounge, additional bedroom and shower, and a generous balcony with breathtaking city views.

Residents of Zeeland Pier enjoy easy access to transportation systems, entertainment centres, and a vibrant culinary scene, with amenities such as the MyCiti Bus Station, CTICC, Cape Town Civic Centre, Bree Street, Virgin Active Gym, Christiaan Barnard Hospital, Long Street, Artscape Theatre, and Greenmarket Square within walking distance. The development is also conveniently located near the iconic V&A Waterfront, Green Point Stadium, and just 20 kilometres away from Cape Town International Airport.

Zeeland Pier's studio apartments maximize space utilization, featuring full-sized kitchens, ample storage, stylish bathrooms with built-in cabinetry, and a granite dine-on work desk as a standard feature. East-facing units offer stunning Table Mountain views while west-facing units capture abundant natural light.

Higher-floor studios provide captivating cityscape views, and an architect's unit on the upper floors overlooks a large atrium, creating a unique ambience. The small studio apartments are particularly attractive for investment purposes, given their high demand for short-term rentals.

With excellent potential for both short-term and long-term rentals, Zeeland Pier's penthouses offer luxurious options, including three and two-bedroom configurations with captivating east or west-facing orientations. The west-facing penthouses provide enchanting views of the city skyline and waterfront, while the east-facing penthouses offer picturesque mountain and harbour views.

Zeeland Pier encapsulates the essence of luxury living in Cape Town, combining modernity, maritime charm, and a prime location. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this remarkable development.

