Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is warning of a bleak winter without enough electricity.
But he’s moved to allay fears of a complete grid collapse.
Delivering his budget vote address in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, Ramaphosa called on South Africans to pull together to save power and thereby reduce load shedding by at least one stage.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government was pulling out all the stops to end the energy crisis once and for all.
But for now, he’s warning of a cold winter with stage four and five load shedding.
"We face a difficult winter ahead as demand increases and several units at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg power stations are currently under repair and remain offline."
Ramaphosa has, however, moved to assure South Africans they won’t be left completely in the dark.
"We must reiterate that the risk of a national blackout remains extremely low. There are many safeguards in place to prevent such an eventuality from occurring. Load shedding allows Eskom to keep the system in balance at all times."
Ramaphosa said that until the end of the year, the country’s best hope was to reduce demand on the grid by turning off appliances not in use.
This article first appeared on EWN : Difficult winter ahead but risk of national blackout extremely low - Ramaphosa
More from Local
Performance of municipalities deteriorates further - AG report
Just under 15% of South Africa's municipalities received a clean audit for the 2021-2022 year. Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.Read More
'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'
According to reports, a five to 10-year contract with Karpowership is in the works.Read More
No evidence to prove cholera outbreak stems from poor water quality - Phaahla
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the source of the disease would be subject to tests by various government departments.Read More
Midday Report Express: Crime stats show increase of sexual offences at schools
All the news you need to know.Read More
Top 4 crime hotspots in the Western Cape
SAPS released the fourth quarter crime stats for 2022/2023. Here are the top 4 hotspots in the Western Cape.Read More
DA's bid to compel Putin's arrest is a 'pre-emptive measure'
The Democratic Alliance is aiming to compel the arrest of Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa.Read More
Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage
Family Law Practitioner, Claire Thomson reports on a case involving 'misconduct' and forfeiture of benefits in divorce.Read More
Research indicates possible flash droughts in major food-growing regions
Nothing is getting easier for farmers and ranchers as global temperatures rise.Read More
'I would welcome an extradition order' says exiled former president of Botswana
Ian Khama has been living in a self-imposed exile in South Africa after leaving Botswana.Read More