'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro





Orlando Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro says being at the club is 'pure happiness' despite the early criticism he faced back when he was first appointed.

Riveiro was an unknown entity when he was appointed at Pirates in the beginning of the season, but its safe to say that he proved the doubters wrong.

Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup. The Baccaneers also finished in second place in the league, to book a place in CAF Champions League for next season.

Speaking to renowned broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 47-year-old says a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes.

We are very competitive people and everything we do is to try for the opportunity to win trophies. We have the resources and players to make it possible so in a way it is also a relief. To have the opportunity to go the champions league with Pirates and to see them progress is great. Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

To see the progress and winning trophies at the same time is what every coach wants. There’s a huge push to gives the resources we need and we need to consider Pirates as title contenders in every competition. It doesn’t mean that you are going to make it every season but it has to be one of the targets at the start of the season. Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

Many people are tipping Riveiro’s chargers to be the main opposition to Mamelodi Sundowns and their dominant reign in the league for next season.

Pirates finished 16 points behind the champions this campaign, but Riveiro believes that gap can be closed.

I want to think that we are close, but you never know. We start from zero points but the development does not start from zero. You never know who will be fighting for the top but we have to compare to ourselves today with what we were yesterday and we have to respect all teams that compete with us. Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

We know that we lost key games last season and we need to find consistency because if you are not at the same level then it’s difficult to catch. We were not that far from the usual points total to win the league but they [Sundowns] were exceptional and you have to congratulate them on that. Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Jose Riveiro:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro