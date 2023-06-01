The Mother City reveals new tourism gem: Cape Town Ring





CAPE TOWN - If there’s one thing Cape Town is not short of, it's stunning views for selfies and group pictures.

Locals and tourists can now add another unique spot to their list of “must-see places in Cape Town”.

The largest ring in Cape Town was unveiled by Shimansky Group on Wednesday and it's situated at the Clocktower precinct of the V&A Waterfront.

The "Cape Town Ring" is three meters tall and three meters wide.

The Cape Town Ring is designed to be a constant reminder of the beautiful Mother City. Picture/Supplied

CEO Yair Shimansky said that the ring was sure to become a top tourist attraction.

"It's a great photoshow opportunity and a great addition to the beautiful Cape Town scenery that is aimed to promote tourism and get visitors excited and coming into Cape Town to enjoy the beauty, the culture and the diversity of city like no other."

He added that he hoped the art installation would also contribute to the local economy.

"It's a symbol for Cape Town and its aim is to create more tourism and more activity in Cape Town that will uplift the economy, create jobs and keep us going."

