Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year





Lester Kiewit interviews Mervyn Abrahams, Director of the Pietermaritzburg Ecoomic Justice and Dignity Group.

The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals that we're paying 10% more for our food than we did a year ago.

The study tracks food price data from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across the country.

© stokkete/123rf.com

RELATED: Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?

The study highlights the reality of the situation in the country – essential food items are simply unaffordable for the average South African.

The Household Food Basket (made up of items such as maize, bread, oil, rice, etc.) has increased by R461 over the last year.

This means that the basket now sits at R5071.59, which is above what can be afforded with a basic minimum wage.

In Cape Town, the basket has decreased by R64.85 month-on-month, however, it's increased by R580 year-on-year.

Abrahams calls on the government to sit down with producers to understand the cause for the increase, and to look at what can be done to reduce input costs, to ensure that South Africans have a meal at the end of the day.

RELATED: 'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

Food prices have become way too expensive... it's now become unaffordable for most South African households. Mervyn Abrahams, Director – Pietermaritzburg Ecoomic Justice and Dignity Group

It's really very worrying. Mervyn Abrahams, Director – Pietermaritzburg Ecoomic Justice and Dignity Group

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.