Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Morgan Freeman turns 86 years old today!
Even if you're not a fan, you'll probably recognise his iconic, deep voice - and he knows it since his Instagram bio reads, 'That actor whose voice you recognize.'
Freeman has featured, starred, and narrated at least 107 movies - legendary.
Here's a look at the actor's best on-screen moments.
1) God in Bruce Almighty
2) Driving Miss Daisy
3) The Shawshank Redemption
4) Batman: The Dark Knight
5) Invictus
Here's to 86!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy birthday, Morgan Freeman!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Morgan_Freeman_Cannes.jpg
