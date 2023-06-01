38/257 SA municipalities achieve clean audits: Auditor General





CAPE TOWN - Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said only 38 out of 257 municipalities in South African achieved a clean audit.

Maluleke presented the local government audit outcomes for 2021/2022 to Parliament on Wednesday, painting bleak picture of the current state of municipalities. She also said irregular expenditure in local government in 2023 stood at R30 billion.

Maluleke told Parliament that that there was a deterioration in local government across the board.

She said only a handful of the over 200 municipalities achieved a clean audit.

“We have, in this year, the outcomes for local government that look as follows: 38 clean audits, meaning that on a net basis there has been a reduction in the number of clean audits.”

Maluleke also said instability in councils was negatively impacting audits.

“We’ve also seen that the councils, themselves, even when they are in place, are not well equipped and disciplined adequately to deal with their responsibilities.”

Member of Parliament have called for meetings with local government and National Treasury to address the decline in local government.

